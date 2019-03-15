In a large bipartisan vote, the Kentucky Senate has sent legislation to the Governor’s desk, requiring the display of the nations motto in public elementary and secondary schools.

House Bill 46 requires schools to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent location, such as a school entryway, cafeteria, or commons area.

The display may take the form of a mounted plaque or student artwork, but is not limited to those items.

The bill sponsor, Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, said the national motto has long served as a vital component to the nation’s history and culture, and can serve as an example for our students.

“In God We Trust” has served as America’s national motto since 1956, and is featured on money, license plates, and a variety of other platforms.

If signed into law, local school boards would be required to implement the measure at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.