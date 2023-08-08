August 8, 2023
In the slim chance you win the lottery, here’s some advice

FILE – The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to over $1.5 billion.

If someone wins it all tonight, the prize would be one of the largest in U.S. lottery history.

In the slim chance you do win the lottery, what are some of the first steps you should take?

David Hart, with Alexander-Thompson-Arnold CPAs, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Hart also says it’s a good idea to make wise financial decisions.

But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket soon; the odds of winning a Mega Millions are about 1 in 302.6 million.

