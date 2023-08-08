In the slim chance you win the lottery, here’s some advice

After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to over $1.5 billion.

If someone wins it all tonight, the prize would be one of the largest in U.S. lottery history.

In the slim chance you do win the lottery, what are some of the first steps you should take?

David Hart, with Alexander-Thompson-Arnold CPAs, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Hart also says it’s a good idea to make wise financial decisions.

But don’t plan on entering a new tax bracket soon; the odds of winning a Mega Millions are about 1 in 302.6 million.