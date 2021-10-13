Inaugural Martoberfest set for Friday at new downtown Martin courtyard venue

The Martin Business Association is hosting the inaugural Martoberfest Friday night at The Courtyard in downtown Martin.

The event is from 5:00 until 10:00 at the new courtyard venue at 115 Neal Street with over 25 craft beers available for sampling and live music from Tennessee Bob, Saw Lightning, and Harper & James.

Vantage Coffee Roasters will have gourmet coffees, teas, and treats and Nanny Jo’s Food Truck will be set up with southern style street food.

Camille Noe with the City of Martin tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the idea behind Martoberfest.

(AUDIO)

Noe says VIP tickets are sold out, but General Admission tickets are still available for $15 online through Eventbrite.

Martoberfest is sponsored by the Martin Business Association, Volunteer Distributing, Vantage Coffee Roasters, The Courtyard Venue, Nanney Farms, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition.