Governor-elect Bill Lee has released his schedule of events leading up to inauguration on January 19th.

Lee’s transition team announced that the newly elected Republican will hold events that include free tours of the Tennessee State Capitol and the governor’s mansion.

The inaugural ceremony will be held Saturday morning in Nashville on January 19.

Later that day, Lee and his wife, Maria, will hold a “First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner and Ball” at Nashville’s Music City Center.

Following that event, the two will also host a “Believe in Tennessee Inaugural Ball” at the same location where tickets cost $50 per person.

Lee defeated Democratic opponent Karl Dean in the November election, and replaces term-limited Governor Bill Haslam.