Incarcerated women learn about impact of addiction on children

The impact of substance use on children was the focus of a recent program at at the Tennessee Department of Correction Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center (WTRC) in Henning.

TDOC, in partnership with the TBI, held an educational session with incarcerated women to discuss the devastating effect of substance use and its impact on children.

The event featured was part of the Tennessee Alliance for Drug Endangered Children project. D

Discussion centered around the children’s book, “Timbi Talks about Addiction.” The book tells the story of a child who has an addicted parent. It also helps children comprehend their emotions better and learn strategies to gain self-assurance.

“Victim impact education is vital in helping to rehabilitate those who have been incarcerated,” said Jennifer Boyd, Director of Women’s Services for the Tennessee Department of Correction. “Activities like this allow them to gain clarity on how their decisions have affected others and help them understand the seriousness of their actions.”

As part of the event, the women put together Timbi packages that included stuffed animals, books, and toys for law enforcement agencies. The packages will be given to children impacted by substance use for comfort and support.

WTRC uses a therapeutic residential model to provide a safe and secure atmosphere while offering treatment, educational programs, career services, and reentry assistance to change criminal behavior.