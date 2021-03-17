Income Tax Filing Deadline Extended

For the second straight year, the deadline to file income taxes has been extended.

Due to the onset of COVID-19 last year, the income tax deadline was extended three months.

On Monday, Al Creswell with Alexander Thompson Arnold of Union City, told Thunderbolt News about an extension this season.(AUDIO)

Creswell said the deadline extension actually comes as a relief for both the taxpayers and preparers.(AUDIO)

As of this March 18th date, Creswell said he estimates approximately 50-percent of their clients and customers have already filed their taxes for the year.