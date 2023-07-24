Incoming Freshman Orientation at Obion County Central High School
Obion County Central High School will be welcoming the new freshman class Monday afternoon.
High school principal Corry Essary told Thunderbolt News about freshman orientation, and the anticipated large group of students.(AUDIO)
Essary said special orientation activities have been planned for the incoming class.(AUDIO)
Professional Development will be held this Wednesday and Thursday, with classes in the Obion County School System starting on August 1st.