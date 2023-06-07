Increase in Trailer Business Calls for Additional Employees at County Clerks Office

Increased sales of trailers in Obion County has prompted the need for additional staff at the County Clerks Office.

During the Budget Committee meeting on Monday, County Clerk Crystal Crain explained the increased business in her office from Hopkins Managing Group and Trailers by Premier.(AUDIO)

Ms. Crain said anytime a trailer is used in the furtherance of a business, by rent or lease, it is required to have a license plate.

County Commissioner Kenny Mayo, of South Fulton, was in attendance and supported the request by Premier for additional office staff.(AUDIO)

Following the discussion, Budget Committee members unanimously agreed to adding two new employees.

The decision will now move to the full County Commission for approval.