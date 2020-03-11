The National Weather Service says there is an increased chance of severe weather today in the Ken-Tenn area, including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

Andy Chiuppi with the NWS Office in Memphis says a large thunderstorm complex is moving into the Ken-Tenn area with the initial threat being damaging winds, but will likely change to a threat for large hail and a tornado or two as it continues to move through the area.

Chiuppi reminds residents to be weather-aware throughout the day and stay tuned to local radio for weather updates.