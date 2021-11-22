November 22, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Increased Revenue Expected…

Increased Revenue Expected from Union City Hotel-Motel Taxes

Increased Revenue Expected from Union City Hotel-Motel Taxes

Union City Mayor Terry Hailey says the city should see increases in hotel-motel taxes for the fiscal year.

The City of Union City appears to be on track for increased hotel-motel tax revenue.

During the latest City Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey announced generated figures for the past fiscal year, and the status of collection this year.(AUDIO)

 

Past fiscal year disbursement of the hotel-motel collection was $116,168 to the Obion County Industrial Development Corporation, almost $108,000 to the Chamber of Commerce and $38,729 to Main Street Union City.

The City of Union City received $13,832 for administrative costs.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology