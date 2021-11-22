Increased Revenue Expected from Union City Hotel-Motel Taxes

The City of Union City appears to be on track for increased hotel-motel tax revenue.

During the latest City Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey announced generated figures for the past fiscal year, and the status of collection this year.(AUDIO)

Past fiscal year disbursement of the hotel-motel collection was $116,168 to the Obion County Industrial Development Corporation, almost $108,000 to the Chamber of Commerce and $38,729 to Main Street Union City.

The City of Union City received $13,832 for administrative costs.