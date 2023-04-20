Individual Takes Merchandise and Rides Bicycle Out of Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police are continuing an investigation into stolen items from Wal-Mart on Sunday night.

Police reports said just before 8:00, an unknown black male entered the store with a shopping cart and a back pack.

Security personnel said the individual proceeded through the store placing items in the shopping cart, then took a jacket off of a shelf and put it on.

The subject then went to the toy section and took a Trekking Riverside Mountain bike.

Police reports said video showed the individual loading his backpack and himself down with the items he had gathered, then riding the bicycle out the exit door in the automotive section.

Wal-Mart officials say the theft included numerous shelf items, a tent, the jacket, and the bicycle valued at $290 dollars.

The subject was seen riding westbound through a field toward I69, but was not located.

A photo of the suspect has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Union City Police, or their CrimeStoppers TipLine.