The City of Sharon could soon be the center for youth tennis in the region.

Assistant Greenfield Tennis Coach Larry Stone told the Sharon City Board this week that he’s renovating the old theater building in Sharon and opening Match Point, an indoor tennis facility and pro shop.

Stone also has other plans for the facility, including making it a multi-use venue for the community.

Stone anticipates the Match Point pro shop will be open by the end of April, with the indoor tennis courts completed by July.