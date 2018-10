Industry, business, school and government officials came together Wednesday morning for an appreciation breakfast in Union City.

Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lyndsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News the event was a chance to bring together those who are responsible for job and business growth in the county.

Approximately 60 individuals, representing all facets of job creation and job training, converged to The Venue for a time of meet-and-greet, and business conversation.

