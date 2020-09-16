The NTT IndyCar series returns to Nashville next year on a street course that includes a three-day festival downtown.

The Music City Grand Prix is scheduled for August 6th through the 8th on a 2.17 mile temporary circuit which will race across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville and back.

The 11-turn course will cross the Cumberland River, making it a rare racing event that crosses a major body of water.

It returns the IndyCar series to Nashville for the first time since 2008.