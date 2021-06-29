Infant missing; mother dead, father charged with murder

Tennessee authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant whose mother is dead and whose father is charged with murder.

The TBI issued a statewide alert late Monday for the 7-month-old boy.

Braylen Hunter Clark is described as a Black male who weighs 18 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is thought to be with his his non-custodial father, 26-year-old Barry Medlock.

Memphis Police say Medlock is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The agency says the investigation began Sunday when a woman was dropped off dead at a hospital and authorities learned her son was missing.