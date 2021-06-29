June 29, 2021
Infant missing; mother dead, father charged with murder

Braylen Hunter Clark

Tennessee authorities have issued an Amber Alert for an infant whose mother is dead and whose father is charged with murder.

The TBI issued a statewide alert late Monday for the 7-month-old boy.

Braylen Hunter Clark is described as a Black male who weighs 18 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is thought to be with his his non-custodial father, 26-year-old Barry Medlock.

Memphis Police say Medlock is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

The agency says the investigation began Sunday when a woman was dropped off dead at a hospital and authorities learned her son was missing.

