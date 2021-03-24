March 24, 2021
Information Being Sought in Death of Eagle in Lake County

This is the eagle that was killed in Lake County…(photo by Tennessee Fish and Wildlife)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking information on a bald eagle that was killed in Lake County.

Reports said the mature bald eagle was shot on Club House Road, in Lake County, on March 20th.

A potential reward for information regarding the prosecution of a person, or persons involved in the eagle death, is being offered.

Anyone with information should call the Fish and Wildlife Service at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.

 

 

Charles Choate

