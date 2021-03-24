Information Being Sought in Death of Eagle in Lake County

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking information on a bald eagle that was killed in Lake County.

Reports said the mature bald eagle was shot on Club House Road, in Lake County, on March 20th.

A potential reward for information regarding the prosecution of a person, or persons involved in the eagle death, is being offered.

Anyone with information should call the Fish and Wildlife Service at 615-736-5532 or TWRA Region 1 Office at 731-423-5725.