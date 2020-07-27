The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public information about a missing McCracken County woman.

Sheriff’s reports say Victoria Turner was reported missing on Saturday by her family.

She reportedly told family members she was going to Louisville, but never arrived at her destination.

Reports say Ms. Turner is a white female who is 5’2″ tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

She has auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Turner is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.