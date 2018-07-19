The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a driver who was near the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Benton County Wednesday.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says the accident happened just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Able Street and Highway 69A in Big Sandy.

According to Wilbanks, 32-year-old Wesley K. Palmer was traveling southbound on Highway 69A in a 2005 Chevy Tahoe when a maroon Chevy Aveo pulled out of Able Street onto 69A.

Palmer swerved to miss the maroon Aveo and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Robert K. Toth of Big Sandy. Toth was killed at the scene.

The THP is currently attempting to locate and interview the driver of the Chevy Aveo.

If you know who this person might be, please contact the THP Jackson District Headquarters or contact your local police or sheriff’s department.

