Initial construction begins Monday on an R-Cut at the U.S. 45/ KY 408 intersection north of Mayfield in Graves County.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says the R-Cut restricts left turns, then directs traffic to a dedicated turn lane with a modified U-turn.

The project will eventually remove a traffic signal at the intersection and replace it with an R-Cut that’s been shown to reduce crashes by about 50 percent.

The R-Cut installation is designed to enhance safety at the intersection along U.S. 45 near the Kentucky State Police Post just north of Mayfield.

Motorists should be prepared to encounter work zone lane restrictions along U.S. 45 at the KY 408 intersection with the initial round of construction activity along the outside shoulder and right-of-way of U.S. 45.