Inman Middle School collected over 3,200 cans to help the Paris-Henry County Food Bank.

During the school’s food drive, which ended Tuesday, the sixth, seventh and eighth grades competed to see who could contribute the most food to the local food bank.

The school collected a total of 3,223 food items.

The school’s top contributors were:

Ms. Emma Mayo’s 6th grade class with 882 items,

Ms. Landa Elizondo’s 6th grade class with 629 food items

Ms. Lori McClain’s 7th grade class with 237.

All three classes will receive a pizza party sponsored by the Paris Police Department and the Paris-Henry County Food Bank.

Pictured is Ms. Mayo’s winning class, Paris Police, and Paris Public Works.

(photo courtesy Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo)