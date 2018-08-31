TBI agents have charged a prison inmate with murdering his cellmate.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says on April 27th, agents began investigating the death of an inmate at the South Central Correctional Facility in Clifton.

Niland says agents developed information that 39-year-old inmate Billy McIllwain assaulted 51-year-old Fidencio Perez during an altercation in their cell and that Perez later died.

In July, the Wayne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging McIllwain with one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

On Thursday, McIllwain was transported from another facility where he was being held, and booked into the Wayne County Jail without bond.

