Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson has initiated a program that will help both inmates and the community.

Sheriff Jackson recently addressed County Commissioners explaining how the work release program provides opportunities for inmates, while also filling open positions.

Due to the initiation of the inmate work program, Sheriff Jackson said plans are now in order to possibly establish a Halfway House in Union City.

The Sheriff told Commissioners the program would allow those involved to eventually re-establish their lives as productive citizens.

Sheriff Jackson said he is working with Tennessee Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker, and hopes to have 30 to 40 individuals placed into paying jobs by next year.