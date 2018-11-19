Three officers are recovering after being assaulted Sunday night by inmates at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

West Tennessee Region Public Information Officer Tylee Tracer says the inmates who caused the disturbance were immediately restrained and placed in administrative segregation.

Tracer says the inmates are being moved to a maximum security facility.

The three officers who were assaulted were taken to a local hospital for care and were released.

According to Commissioner Tony Parker, “Operating safe and secure prisons is a key part of the department’s mission and any threat to the safety and security of our staff or facilities will not be tolerated. Our thoughts and prayers are with not only the officers who were injured but the officers across this great state that do an outstanding job enhancing public safety.”

The Tennessee Department of Correction Office of Investigations and Compliance is investigating the incident and, where appropriate, will work with local law enforcement and criminal justice partners to prosecute those involved.

