Six people have been charged in the death of an inmate following a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Investigators were called on December 17th, after jail officials found 30 year old Joseph Lockner unresponsive following an altercation in a cell block.

On December 20th, Lockner died from his injuries.

The investigation showed that six inmates, including five of Lockner’s cellmates, conspired to carry out the assault.

A Washington County Grand Jury returned multiple charges against the men, including reckless homicide and aggravated assault resulting in death.

Those charged included 23 year old John Woodard, 23 year old Wesley Clouse, 23 year old Cody Albu, 43 year old Steven Necessary, 39 year old Glendon Wilkerson and 38 year old Jonathan Pearson.

All were charged at the Washington County Jail, with the exception of Pearson, who has not been arrested.