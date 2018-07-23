A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor plans a lane and 10-foot load width restriction on the US 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge during two weeks in August.

This restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure with an under bridge inspection vehicle and climbers.

The first round of inspection work will be the week of August 6th thru the 10th and the second week will be August 20th thru the 24th.

When the inspection is ongoing, restrictions will be in place from 6:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night.

The Cairo Bridge was opened in November of 1936, and carries approximately 4,700 vehicles across the river each day from Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois.

