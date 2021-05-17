May 17, 2021
Inspector who failed to report interstate bridge crack fired

This undated image released by the Tennessee Department of Transportation shows a crack in a steel beam on the Interstate 40 bridge, near Memphis. TDOT says the crack is in a 900-foot steel beam that provides stability for the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee over the Mississippi River. The bridge was closed Tuesday, May 11, 2021 after inspectors found the crack. (TDOT via AP)

An inspector who failed to report a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure has been fired.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday the inspector was fired after drone video showed the crack on the bridge in May 2019.

The department says the crack was not noted by the inspector in his reports that fall or the following year.

The bridge has been closed since Tuesday after inspectors found a significant fracture in one of its steel beams.

Officials have not given a timeline for when the bridge can reopen.

(AP)

 

