Installation of Christmas Decorations in Union City

Area residents will soon be seeing Christmas lights and the downtown tree installed in Union City.

Energy Authority CEO Kyle Ross told Thunderbolt News about the installation of the new lights around the city.(AUDIO)

Union City made the purchase of the new lights last season, which were installed on Reelfoot Avenue, along with lights and decorations in the downtown area.

Ross said the annual holiday work to decorate is a partnership of the Energy Authority and the City of Union City.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree to take place on Tuesday, December 2nd.