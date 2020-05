Many Ken-Tenn residents are dealing with property damage from Sunday’s storms and will have to file an insurance claim.

Portis Tanner with Westan Insurance tells Thunderbolt Radio News that if you have storm damage to go ahead and call your insurance agent now.

Tanner says, while Sunday’s storms were widespread, property damage appears to be low.

Tanner says the Ken-Tenn area receives more damage from tornadoes, wind, and hail than most areas of the United States.