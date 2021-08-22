Intercepted Mail Package Leads to Large Drug Bust

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 conducted a large drug bust and arrested a Marshall County man.

Reports said an investigation revealed a package of illegal drugs was being shipped through the mail by FedEx.

Troopers were able to intercept the package, which contained approximately ten-pounds of marijuana and one-pound of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Post 1 reports said Troopers obtained a search warrant for the home of 42 year old Ronnie Mardis, of Hardin.

At the scene, multiple drugs were located, including methamphetamine, LSD and cocaine, along with a handgun and large amount of cash money.

Multiple firearm enhanced charges were issued against Mardis, including trafficking in marijuana over five pounds, trafficking in cocaine and LSD, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.