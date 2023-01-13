Internal Revenue Service Announces Beginning of Tax Filing

The Internal Revenue Service has announced the beginning of tax season.

On Thursday, the IRS said Monday, January 23rd will be the first day the agency begins accepting and processing 2022 tax year returns.

Reports said more than 168 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, with the vast majority of those coming before the April 18th tax deadline.

As the tax filing date approaches, the Internal Revenue Service urges people to gather all needed information before they file a tax return.

Filing a complete and accurate tax return can avoid extensive processing, and refund delays, as well as avoiding the possibility of needing to file an amended tax return.