Kentucky State Police arrested a Calloway County man on Tuesday, following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Post 1 reports said officers with the Electronic Crime Branch took 38 year old Derik Timmons, of Almo, into custody for charges related to sharing child sexual exploitation files online.

A search warrant at the residence resulted in the seizure of equipment used in the crime, with Timmons jailed on three counts of distribution, and 20 counts of possession, of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, with each charge a Class-D felony.

