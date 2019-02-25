Tennessee Department of Transportation crews have a long-term closure in place on Interstate 24, eastbound in northwest Davidson County, where a landslide at mile marker 42 occurred on Saturday night.

Traffic on I-24 eastbound near Nashville is currently being diverted onto Old Hickory Boulevard at Exit 40 to I-65 or Briley Parkway.

The full scope of necessary slope repairs will not be known until material can be cleared from the slide site.

A TDOT contractor is preparing to begin this process, but due to the unstable conditions around the area, the work will likely be slow going.

While TDOT cannot give a firm estimate for re-opening at this time, the department advises drivers to plan for the closure to be in place at least a week.