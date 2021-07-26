July 26, 2021
Interviews Tuesday for new Director of Weakley County Joint Economic Development

Five candidates will be interviewing Tuesday for Director of Weakley County Joint Economic Development.

The candidate chosen will replace Shelby Spurgeon, who accepted a position as Director Of Business Development with the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

The Weakley County Joint Economic Development Council will conduct interviews Tuesday morning at 8:30 in the City Courtroom inside the Martin Public Safety Building on North Lindell Street in Martin.

