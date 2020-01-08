A Paducah man was arrested after he broke into the Paducah Board of Education building and fell asleep in one of the offices.

Reports said officers responded Monday afternoon to an alarm at the board office building located on Caldwell Street.

At the scene, officers found a man identified as 60 year old James Chandler, asleep on the floor of the accounting office.

Chandler told police he broke into the building because he was drunk, and was looking for a place to sleep.

He was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and alcohol intoxication and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.