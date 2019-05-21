Obion County’s County Attorney said an investigation is still ongoing into racial discrimination allegations at the Highway Department.

Steve Conley addressed County Commissioners on Monday, concerning the investigation involving African-American employee DeAndre Adams.

In June of last year, a Memphis attorney began representing Adams, after allegations surfaced of racial discrimination at the work site, including the displaying of a noose and the discovery of a four page manual about African Americans.

Adams had been employed for seven years with the highway department when the allegations were made public.