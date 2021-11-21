Investigation Continues in Murder of Retired Army Sergeant in Obion County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still seeking public help in solving a murder in Obion County.

TBI reports said 53 year old Sergeant First Class Robert C. Vallery was found deceased inside of his family’s home on November 12th.

The home is located on Will Dickerson Road in Union City.

Sergeant Vallery had retired from the United States Army earlier this year, following 30 years of service.

Upon his retirement, reports said Vallery returned to Obion County to work in the farming industry.

He now leaves behind his wife, five children and grandchildren.

At the request of 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, TBI special agents joined the Obion County Sheriff’s Office in the death investigation.

Police say Vallery was seen on the morning of November 12th, but was discovered murdered later in the day.

Anyone with any tip or information is urged to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation or Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos of Sergeant Robert Vallery have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.