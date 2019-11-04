An investigation is still ongoing into an officer involved shooting in Calloway County on Saturday.

42 year old John D. Hale, of Almo, died after an altercation in the Dexter community around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Initial investigations showed a Calloway County sheriff’s deputy, and an officer with the Murray Police Department, responded to Radio Road in the Dexter community regarding a suspicious person.

Following an altercation with law enforcement, Hale was fatally shot.

Neither officer was injured during the altercation.

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday in Madisonville, with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team awaiting the results.

State Police said the names of the officers involved will not be released due to the continuing investigation.