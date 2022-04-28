Investigation Continues into Crash Involving McCracken County School Bus

Paducah police reports say a teenage driver was taken to a Nashville hospital, following a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.

Police reports said 55 year old Sean Fellows, of Paducah, was turning the 2014 model bus onto Blandeville Road, when it was struck in the rear area by a Nissan Xterra SUV.

The crash caused the bus spin and overturn onto its side.

Paducah police reports said the driver of the SUV, 17 year old Steven Milam of Paducah, was flown to a Nashville hospital for his injuries.

Several children on the bus were taken to Paducah hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Team, and detectives, are now seeking information from possible witnesses to the crash.