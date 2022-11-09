Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire

An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County.

Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road.

Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped.

When arriving, reports said the home was fully engulfed, with 17 year old Sierra M. Walker still in the residence.

Investigations showed family members made several attempts to get Ms. Walker from the home, but were unsuccessful due to the size of the fire.

Sheriff Hayden said Ms. Walker was pronounced deceased at the scene, with preliminary investigations showing the fire to have been electrical in nature.