Investigation Continues Into Shooting of Union City Man

Union City police continue their investigation into a shooting on Tuesday night.

Police reports said officers were called to the 700 block of Nash Street at around 8:15, where an individual had been shot.

At the scene, officers located 22 year old Dennis Jones, of Union City, lying in the grass behind an apartment.

Reports said Jones had been shot in the upper body.

He was transported from the scene by EMS personnel to Baptist Memorial Hospital, then flown to Regional One in Memphis.

Reports said Jones was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crime Stoppers tip line.