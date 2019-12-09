An investigation into the shooting death of a Union City woman is still ongoing.

Union City police say just before 10:30 Thursday night, 37 year old Semika Davis was found lying in the street in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Drive.

Upon examination, it was discovered that Ms. Davis had suffered a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Union City police are still seeking public assistance in the suspected murder of Ms. Davis.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting, or her whereabouts on Thursday night, are urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.