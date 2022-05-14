Investigation Into Death of Union City Trooper Continues in Panola County, Mississippi

A person of interest in the hit-and-run death of Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rod Sharp has been released pending tests and analysis.

A report from The Panolian said a person of interest was detained and questioned by the Panola County, Mississippi Sheriff’s Office, with the case still active with possible forthcoming charges.

Reports said the 45 year old Sharp, of Union City, was struck and killed on his bicycle on the main levee of Sardis Lake at the John Kyle State Park.

The incident occurred on Thursday, May 5th.

The reports said four South Carolina game wardens found the body of Trooper Sharp and his bicycle, while in Mississippi as part of a youth clay shooting competition.

Because of their law enforcement training, the game wardens were able to give investigators information about a vehicle they observed parked not far from the scene, including photos they took that captured the car’s license plate number.

Investigators had to process the scene in a thunderstorm, with heavy rain and high winds.

Reports said weather likely played a part in the untimely death of Sharp, who appeared to have been caught in the sudden storm while biking.

To view the entire story from The Panolian: https://www.panolian.com/2022/05/11/no-charges-yet-in-tenn-troopers-biking-death/