Federal authorities are investigating after an explosive device was found at the front door of a Henry County bank Wednesday morning.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says the device, along with a threatening note, was found around 8:30 Wednesday morning by a Security Bank employee at the bank location on Highway 79 North in Buchanan.

The device was later disarmed by the Jackson Bomb Squad.

The highway was shut down as the bomb squad worked to safely disarm the device.

Agencies responding include the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Bomb Squad, THP, FBI, ATF, TBI, EMA, TEMA, TDOT, EMS, and Paris Landing Fire Department.

The Henry Coue no nty Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and FBI are conducting a joint investigation.

Belew says there are no suspects at this time.

