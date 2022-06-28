Investigation into Hickman County (TN) shooting leads to arrest

A TBI investigation into the shooting of a Hickman County (TN) man early Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a man on an attempted murder charge.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says agents joined Hickman County Sheriff’s deputies Friday at a residence in the 4100 block of Beaver Bend Drive in Nunnelly where 34-year-old Jerry Lee Jennette was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a Nashville hospital.

Jennette died from his injuries on Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, 34-year-old Billy Alan Pirkle, who is homeless, was identified as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Pirkle was arrested Friday night and charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and booked into the Hickman County Jail. Additional charges are pending.