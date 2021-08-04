Investigation into missing Summer Wells still active

Authorities says the investigation into the disappearance of five-year-old Summer Wells remains active and ongoing.

Summer went missing June 14th in Hawkins County in East Tennessee.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart says agents and Hawkins County Sheriff’s detectives continue to search for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma, with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.

Investigators believe that a truck matching that description was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on either Monday, June 14th, or Tuesday, June 15th.

Miss Earhart says the driver is not considered a suspect, but is a potential witness who may have heard or seen something that may help investigators in the search for Summer.

Miss Earhart says since the investigation is ongoing, specifics of the investigation are not being released.