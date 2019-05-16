The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a grain bin unloading auger from a farm between Fancy Farm and the St. Denis community in Hickman County.
Sheriff’s report said the suspects removed the GSI grain bin unloading auger, with motor, from a grain bin located on the victim’s farm.
The piece of equipment was valued at between $3,000 and $5,000.
Graves County Sheriff’s reports said on March 14th, the same victim reported a theft from another farm he owns and operates in Hickman County off of KY-307.
During that theft, the exact same piece of equipment was stolen from a grain bin there.
That theft was reported and is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.