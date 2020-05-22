A Paducah man is facing charges of child pornography following an investigation by McCracken County deputies and the Attorney General’s Forensic Unit.

McCracken County deputies obtained a search warrant and seized electronics belonging to 29-year-old Charles Tanner in 2019, as part of a separate investigation.

Reports said the investigation uncovered nearly 2,000 pictures of child pornography on Tanner’s electronics.

According to reports, the pictures included very young children and teenagers, all engaging in sexual acts, some seemingly by using physical force or the threat of physical force with weapons.

Deputies arrested Tanner at his Trimble Street home in Paducah on Thursday.

He was charged with 1,571 counts of sexual performance by a minor, and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.