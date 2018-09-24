The Fulton Police Department has announced an investigation of an assault at a church daycare center.

Police reports said the alleged assault occurred at First Baptist Church Daycare on 2nd Street and involves a juvenile victim.

Currently the police department and Department of Families and Children Division of Protection and Permanency are investigating the alleged incident.

Fulton police reports said all findings will be referred to the Fulton County Attorney and Commonwealth Attorney for their review.

