A Union City nightclub was the site of a fatal shooting on Sunday morning, and a fire early this morning.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News about the fatal shooting. (AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said initial investigations show the fatal shooting occurred after multiple shots were fired at the club. (AUDIO)

Union City Fire Chief Kelly Edmison told Thunderbolt News this morning about an overnight fire at the same location. (AUDIO)

As far as the deceased victim, Chief Barfield said the 34 year Williams was actually out of jail on bond, from an early shooting incident this year.

Anyone who may have information about the fatal shooting can call the Crimestoppers Tipline, where a cash reward will be available.