Investigation Results in Hickman Arrest for Home Burglary

A multi-law enforcement investigation in Hickman lead to an arrest following a home burglary.

Hickman police reports said 47 year old Kristian Dupuy, of 717 Catlett Street, was arrested on outstanding warrants in Fulton County and Bradley County, Tennessee.

Dupuy was also a suspect in a Terrace Street home burglary last Friday, in which several items were taken.

Police reports said a home security system captured him inside the residence.

During questioning by Hickman police on Tuesday, Dupuy confessed to the crime, and was arrested on charges of first degree burglary.

Police say the items taken from the residence were recovered.

The investigation was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Constables.